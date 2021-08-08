Here are the games available to stream on GeForce Now in August 2021

NVIDIA has revealed which games are coming to GeForce Now in the month of August. Subscribers can look forward to playing 34 new games on their GFN devices. As a cloud gaming solution, GeForce Now allows players to stream their Steam, Epic, and Ubisoft games to multiple devices.

GeForce NOW tends to get large batches of games announced at the beginning of the month. Last month 36 games were announced, including 11 games on the first of the month. This month, 13 games are available in the first week, with all but two available on Steam, and those two being available on the Epic Games Store.

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Free on Epic Games Store, August 5)

Death Trash (day-and-date release on Steam, August 5)

Starmancer (day-and-date release on Steam, August 5)

CyberTaxi (Steam)

Eldest Souls (Steam)

Elex (Epic Games Store)

The Flame in the Flood (Steam)

GRIME (Steam)

Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds (Steam)

MetaMorph: Dungeon Creatures (Steam)

Super Animal Royale (Steam)

Tales of the Neon Sea (Steam)

Zero Hour (Steam)

This is just the first batch of games that are coming to the service this month. These are the rest of the games, including some that have not yet been released. Some of the games also don’t have launch dates on GeForce Now, but they’ll most likely be announced in subsequent GFN Thursday announcements:

Lawn Mowing Simulator (day-and-date release on Steam, August 10)

Naraka: Bladepoint (day-and-date release on Steam and Epic Games Store, August 12)

Voidtrain (day-and-date release on Epic Games Store, August 12)

Greak: Memories of Azur (day-and-date release on Steam, August 17)

Humankind (day-and-date release on Steam and Epic Games Store, August 17)

RiMS Racing (day-and-date release on Steam and Epic Games Store, August 19)

King’s Bounty II (day-and-date release on Steam and Epic Games Store, August 24)

Arid (Steam)

Check vs Mate (Steam, North America) / Battle vs Chess (Steam, Europe)

Before We Leave (Epic Games Store)

Blood of Steel (Steam)

Deepest Chamber (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Hard Truck Apocalypse / Ex Machina (Steam)

Hello Neighbor (Steam)

Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek (Steam)

Ironclad Tactics (Steam)

Old World (Epic Games Store)

Shadow Man Remastered (Steam)

The Architect Paris (Epic Games Store)

TIS-100 (Steam)

Wargame: European Escalation (Steam)

Nvidia adds that, in addition to the aforementioned 36 games that were announced at the beginning of July, 24 more games were added to GeForce Now over the course of the month, meaning that even more games than this will likely be added to the service throughout August.