GeForce NOW adds in-game overlay to Chrome, lays groundwork for Epic Games account linking

Out of all the currently available cloud gaming services, perhaps one of the most compelling ones is NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the continued lack of gaming hardware, whether it’s new consoles or PC parts, in-store shelves, game streaming becomes more and more compelling in order to even be able to play the latest games. By contrast, all you need to play games over streaming services is a decently fast Internet connection. And GeForce NOW shines in a sea of options because of both its wide catalog of games and because they leverage their GeForce technology to enhance your gaming experience. Now, GeForce NOW is getting in-game overlay to Chrome, as well as laying the groundwork for supporting Epic Games account linking.

The first one is pretty straightforward. The Chrome overlay lets users configure many in-stream features, such as FreeStyle filters, network labels, microphone toggles, and ending game sessions. To bring up the overlay during a GeForce Now session, use Ctrl + G for PC and Chromebook, or CMD + G for macOS. This feature will currently be only supported on Chrome, but we might see it make its way to other browsers soon.

As for the other major ones, one is limited to Founders and Priority members as of the moment: pre-loading. Pre-loading allows you to load parts of the game before you click play, so you can expect reductions of up to a minute in-game loading times from the moment you tap on the Play button to when you’re actually in the game’s lobby. And this feature is also made possible by yet another new feature: Epic Games account linking.

You can now link your Epic Games account to GeForce NOW, although right now, both pre-loading and account linking are only available for Fortnite. Once it’s live for everyone, you won’t need to log into your Epic Games account every single time in order to play Fortnite. Right now, Epic Games integration is limited to access to the Epic Games Store library, so deeper integration with your Epic Games account is pretty big.

Last but not least, it wouldn’t be a GeForce Thursday without new games, which is why new games are coming to the platform, including:

R-Type Final 2 (Steam)

Chinese Parents (Steam)

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition (Epic Games Store)

The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos (Epic Games Store)

GoNNER (Epic Games Store)

SOMA (Epic Games Store)

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Epic Games Store)

