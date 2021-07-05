Here are the games available to stream on GeForce Now in July 2021!

GeForce Now is the streaming service that allows users to play games via Nvidia’s servers. Games that users own on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Connect can be streamed from GeForce Now to multiple devices. Nvidia is often adding games to the service and it announced that it’d be adding 36 games in the month of July.

The first 11 games in the series are mostly available on Steam, except for The Spectrum Retreat, which is currently free on the Epic Games Store. The first batch of games that were made available to stream on GeForce Now on July 1 include:

The Spectrum Retreat (Epic Games Store)

Eternal Return: Black Survival (Steam)

Castle Flipper (Steam)

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS (Steam)

Fishing: Barents Sea (Steam)

Not Tonight (Steam)

Opus Magnum (Steam)

Slipways (Steam)

SoulWorker (Steam)

Strategic Mind: Fight for Freedom (Steam)

Ziggurat 2 (Steam)

These are the games that are coming to GeForce Now throughout July:

Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! XTEND (Steam)

Alchemist Adventure (Steam)

Battlezone Combat Commander (Steam)

Black Skylands (Steam)

BUSTAFELLOWS (Steam)

Cris Tales (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Disgaea 2 (Steam)

Evil Genius (Steam)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Steam)

GRAVEN (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (Epic Games Store)

Orcs Must Die 3 (Steam)

Retro Machina (Steam)

Slipways (Epic Games Store)

Starbase (Steam)

Swords of Legends Online (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Tainted Grail: Conquest (Steam)

TrackMania² Canyon (Ubisoft Connect and Steam)

Trials Fusion (Ubisoft Connect)

Unity of Command II (Steam)

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Ys Origin (Steam)

Ys: Memories of Celceta (Steam)

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (Steam)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Nvidia adds that Population Zero will be retired from the service due to lack of publisher support. The total number of games that are available to stream via GeForce Now exceeds 950.