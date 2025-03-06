Summary Monster Hunter Wilds now compatible with GeForce Now, offloading game onto Nvidia servers.

One of my favorite things about cloud gaming is that it lets you play graphically-intense games on the weakest of systems. A Chromebook is going to have a rough time trying to run Monster Hunter Wilds, but if you run the game on a cloud server and then connect to it through your laptop, you can hunt like the best of them without cooking your hardware. If you have no idea where to get started with cloud gaming, Nvidia has your back, as it has now added compatibility for Capcom's latest blockbuster game to its GeForce Now client.

As declared in an announcement on the Nvidia blog, Monster Hunter Wilds has finally arrived on GeForce Now. While you still need to purchase the game on PC yourself, you don't have to run it using your own hardware. Instead, you can offload the game onto one of Nvidia's beefy gaming servers and let it sweat out all the details while you experience what's one of my favorite Monster Hunter titles to date. I used GeForce Now a few years ago, and it's what convinced me to upgrade to a Shadow PC, so consider that my personal mark of approval.

You'll get different perks depending on your subscription level:

If you want to hop into the action, make sure you have a device that can run GeForce Now and a stable internet connection. The former should be really easy to achieve because all of the graphical rendering is done on Nvidia's servers, so your PC only has to worry about streaming the content to your device. Anything that can comfortably watch a YouTube video should be fair game.

