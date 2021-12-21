NVIDIA GeForce NOW’s RTX 3080 tier adds 120FPS streaming support for the Pixel 6 Pro

In October this year, NVIDIA launched a new GeForce NOW plan with RTX 3080 graphics. The plan included 1440p and 120FPS streaming support on PC and Mac, 4K HDR streaming on the NVIDIA Shield TV, and 120FPS streaming support on select Android devices. At launch, the plan only supported a handful of Samsung devices for 120FPS streaming, including the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the Galaxy S20 FE. Now, NVIDIA has added support for the Google Pixel 6 Pro, allowing users to play AAA games at 1080p resolution and 120FPS.

NVIDIA recently updated a support page listing all the Android devices that support 120FPS streaming, and it now includes the Google Pixel 6 Pro. If you recently bought Google’s latest flagship, you can now enjoy 120FPS gaming on your new smartphone with NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW RTX 3080 tier. The plan costs $99.99 for six months and supports the following devices:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G models: SM-G781B SM-G781U SM-G781U1 SM-G781W SM-G7810 SM-G781N

Samsung Galaxy S21 models: SM-G991U SM-G991U1 SM-G9910

Samsung Galaxy S21+ models: SM-G996U SM-G996U1 SM-G9960

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra models: SM-G998U SM-G998U1 SM-G9980

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G models: SM-N986U SM-N986U1 SM-N986W SM-N9860 SM-N986N

Google Pixel models: Pixel 6 Pro



If you’re already subscribed to the GeForce NOW RTX 3080 tier, you can manually enable the 120FPS mode in the GeForce NOW app to start playing games at 120FPS. To do so, launch the app and head over to settings. Select GeForce NOW on the settings page and then select Stream quality. Pick 120FPS from the drop-down menu and make sure you set your phone’s refresh rate to 120Hz. Once that’s done, you should be able to enjoy games at 120FPS. For more details, check out NVIDIA’s support page by following the link above.

Google Pixel 6 Pro The Pixel 6 Pro is Google's flagship phone for 2021, featuring the new Tensor chip, a modern design, and much more. Buy from Amazon

Do you own a Pixel 6 Pro? Will you be giving 120FPS gaming a shot on your device? Let us know in the comments section below.