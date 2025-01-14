Summary Nvidia improves DLSS for RTX 40 and 50 series to boost performance and reduce VRAM usage.

So, how about those GeForce RTX 50 reveals during CES 2025? It definitely made some waves, and not all of them were positive. However, that doesn't mean that people with the previous generation of GPU have been left high and dry. Nvidia has revealed new tweaks to its DLSS technology that improve performance and reduce VRAM usage for both the RTX 40 and 50 series.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series owners get a little gift after the RTX 50 debuts

As mentioned by Nvidia's Jacob Freeman, the graphics giant has found a way to squeeze a few more frames out of its DLSS technology. The big draw is that this boosts GTX 50 series performance even further, but it seems that whatever digital wizardry Nvidia performed also works on the 40 series, too, as the update both improves framerates and reduces the VRAM impact on the last generation.

This is especially great for people who have decided that they'll be sticking with their RTX 40 series card, even after the 50 series got announced. Hopefully, Nvidia's continued development of the DLSS tech will continue to benefit both the 40 and 50 series at the same time. If the tech giant finds a way to keep the 40 series in the loop, it should be a really exciting time for gamers regardless of if they adopted the next generation of GPUs or not.