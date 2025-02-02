Summary Nvidia introduces Smooth Motion features for RTX 50 cards.

Smooth Motion feature is currently limited to RTX 50 cards but will be available for RTX 40 Series in the future.

The release date for Smooth Motion on older models is uncertain due to the validation process.

You know, I'll give it to Nvidia; they're less greedy than I thought they'd be. When the RTX 50 GPUs were released, I fully expected the company to develop new features for that range of cards only. That way, people would have to dump their old cards and adopt the newer ones to stay on the verge of new technologies.

Well, we've been surprised once before, as Nvidia confirmed that its DLSS advancements for the RTX 50 would also apply to RTX 40 owners too. Now, the company is also bringing Smooth Motion to its previous generation of cards.

Nvidia is releasing Smooth Motion for RTX 40 and 50 cards

As reported by Dark Side of Gaming, a new option appeared in the Nvidia App. It's called "Smooth Motion," and it seems to be the Team Green equivalent of AMD's fluid motion tech.

Right now, if you try to enable it, you'll only succeed if you own an RTX 50 card. As such, Dark Side of Gaming speculated that the feature would be exclusive to the newest range; however, Nvidia gave them an update on the situation:

“NVIDIA Smooth Motion is a brand-new driver technology and requires time for validation and QA across multiple products. Support for GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs will be coming in a future update.”

As far as when this update will arrive on older models, it's hard to say. It really comes down to how well it runs in general before they can get it working on RTX 40 devices. Until then, check out our comparison of the 4090 vs. the 5080, where the old guard managed to keep hold of its prestige as a top-tier gaming GPU.