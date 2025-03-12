Summary Laptop gaming may soon offer more VRAM with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5050 and GDDR7 over GDDR6 in desktops.

Leak from French retailer PC21 suggests forthcoming GeForce RTX 5050 laptops may feature GDDR7 VRAM.

Discrepancy between leaked specs of desktop and laptop versions leaves room for potential performance and price differences.

What's your take on gaming laptops? They tend to be a very "love them or hate them" topic among gamers, but whatever your stance, they seem to be here to stay. Not only that, but if a recent leak is to be believed, you may actually end up getting more VRAM out of a GeForce RTX 5050 in a gaming laptop than you would a PC.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 for laptops may feature GDDR7 VRAM over the desktop's GDDR6

As spotted by Notebook Check, the French retailer PC21 listed a laptop using the upcoming GeForce RTX 5050 GPU. However, after reading through the specification, something looked strange:

Based on recent leaks, Nvidia will offer [the desktop card] with 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, presumably to create a clear dividing line between it and the GeForce RTX 5060. By contrast, PC21 suggests that the GeForce RTX 5050 will arrive on laptops with faster GDDR7 VRAM. Currently, Nvidia is expected to equip this laptop graphics card with its GB207 GPU, which should be the least powerful option in its Blackwell product line.

Those "recent leaks" Notebook Check refers to in the above passage comes from a post on X that shed some light on the GeForce RTX 5050. Sure enough, the leaker claimed that the desktop version of the GPU would sport GDDR6 VRAM:

So, how true might this leak be? It's really hard to say. After all, this could be chalked up to the retailer accidentally inputting a seven instead of a six. However, if this does come true, it'll be interesting to see how the performance and prices will differ between an RTX 5050 PC and a laptop of similar power.