Summary Nvidia confirms rare hardware flaws in RTX 5070 and RTX 5090 GPUs.

The issue affects less than 0.5% of GPUs and impacts graphical performance by 4%.

Affected consumers can contact the board manufacturer for replacement, not fixable with BIOS updates.

If you've kept up-to-date with your GPU news, you'll know that The RTX 5090 situation gets even worse as some boards are confirmed to be defective. The issue meant that the boards would have a lower ROP count than what was expected, which harmed performance in turn. Well, it seems that the RTX 5070s are also affected by the issue, but Nvidia says that people shouldn't be too worried about it.

Nvidia confirms the 5070 and 5090 hardware flaws, but they're very rare

In a statement to The Verge, Nvidia confirms that both the 5070 and 5090 are experiencing fewer ROPs than usual. However, if you're thinking about grabbing one, the issue isn't as widespread as we first feared:

We have identified a rare issue affecting less than 0.5% (half a percent) of GeForce RTX 5090 / 5090D and 5070 Ti GPUs which have one fewer ROP than specified. The average graphical performance impact is 4%, with no impact on AI and Compute workloads. Affected consumers can contact the board manufacturer for a replacement. The production anomaly has been corrected.

Nvidia also confirms that if you're one of the unlucky few who does receive one of the 0.5% of GPUs with this issue, you can return it under RMA to get a replacement. Because the issue is on the card itself, it's not something you can fix with a BIOS update or a new driver, so you're better off sending it back. Fortunately, it's really easy to see if your GPU is affected; grab an app like GPU-Z and look at the ROP count. If your 5090 has fewer than 176 ROPs, or your 5070 has fewer than 96, get in touch with Nvidia.