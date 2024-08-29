Google has started rolling out Gems and Imagen 3 to Gemini, Gemini Advanced, Gemini Business and Gemini Enterprise subscribers. Originally teased at I/O, the two tools are adding some cool features to Google’s AI model including improved image creation and the ability to create your own AI expert on literally any topic you want. The addition of both makes paying for a Gemini subscription look a bit more enticing.

Gems

Gems is the most interesting update from Google and also requires a paid Gemini subscription.

Gems allow you to essentially create your own expert on any topic. To start, you’ll write some instructions for your Gem and give it a name. After that, you’ll be able to chat with it whenever you want. Some ideas for the tool that Google came up with include using it as an editor to provide feedback on your writing, a brainstormer to give you inspiration on everything from your next party to short stories, and a coding partner to help take your coding skills to the next level.

The tool is rolling out on both desktop and mobile devices and will be available in 150 countries in most languages.

Imagen 3

Imagen 3 is the latest version of Google’s image generation model. Described as “capable of generating images with even better detail, richer lighting and fewer distracting artifacts than our previous models”, the tool is able to understand prompts better than its predecessor.

Source: Gemini Advanced

Google says the tool is able to understand prompts that have been written in natural, everyday language, and it’s able to create high-quality images in a number of different formats and styles. For instance, you can ask for that picture of a cat holding a bouquet of roses to be done as an oil painting or in a claymation style.

Source: Gemini Advanced

Imagen 3 is going to be rolling out to Gemini, Gemini Advanced, Business and Enterprise in the coming days so lots of folks will have the opportunity to take it out for a spin.

The New York Times notes that Google ran into trouble with Gemini early on when it was discovered the tool was unable to reliably create images of white people. For instance, asking for an image of catholic popes would produce images of both men and women of different races. In February, it turned off the ability to create images of people entirely, but with Imagen 3 the feature is back.

It's worth noting that Google doesn’t support the generation of “photorealistic, identifiable individuals, depictions of minors or excessively gory, violent or sexual scenes” as safeguards to prevent misuse of the tool. It also watermarks AI-generated images to make sure people viewing know that they’re created by AI and aren’t actual photos.

If you don’t have a Gemini Advanced account and want to take the two tools out for a test drive, you can score a free one-month trial now. After that month, the service will run you $19.99 a month. Beyond Gemini access, the tool comes with a few other goodies, including 2TB of Google One storage, that can make the subscription worth the price tag.