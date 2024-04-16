Key Takeaways Begin chatting with Google's Gemini through Chrome easily by typing "@gemini" followed by your query in the address bar.

To enable Gemini integration in Chrome, you need to enable two flags first.

The Gemini integration is available in Chrome Canary and Stable channels.

A few months ago, Google made a lot of changes to its AI strategy, including introducing a new mobile app, renaming Bard to Gemini, a new subscription tier, and more. It also has many exciting announcements regarding Gemini planned for the future. One of the noteworthy features Google is currently working on is Gemini integration for Google Chrome desktop.

How will Gemini integration in Chrome help users start a chat?

The idea of Gemini integration in Chrome is very different from Microsoft integrated Copilot into Edge. Instead of introducing a button to launch the chatbot from Chrome, Google has found a way to start the chat simply by typing "@gemini" followed by the query in the Chrome address bar.

Currently, users need to visit "gemini.google.com" to start asking questions to Google's chatbot. And if you're doing it this way, you can start your chat after Gemini opens in your Chrome tab. What the "@gemini" does is that it starts with answering the question you provided in the tab.

How to enable Gemini integration in Chrome, and who can use it?

As spotted by Chrome Story, the Expansion pack for the Site search starter pack and the IPH message for the Site search starter pack are the two flags in Chrome that you need to enable to be able to use the feature right now. If you don't know how to do it, follow the below steps:

Open the latest version of Chrome Canary (v125.0.6421.0). Type "Chrome://flags" in the address bar. Type the name of the flag and select Enabled. Restart the browser.

However, in our testing, we're successful in enabling the @gemini shortcut simply by enabling the Expansion pack for the Site search starter pack flag in Chrome Stable (version 123.0.6312.123) Interestingly, the other flag isn't available on the Stable channel. If you don't have Chrome Canary installed on your PC, try it in Chrome Stable first and see if you can turn it on.