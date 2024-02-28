Key Takeaways Google is aggressively pushing improvements to Gemini, marking a significant shift from Google Assistant.

Google's Gemini is all the rage these days, with the company ramping up the pace at which it pushes more improvements down the pipeline to eager users. As a matter of fact, Gemini 1.5 was released only one week after Google ushered in the Gemini era with its rebranding.

Google is so keen to bet big on Gemini that it has not only given the AI-based chatbot its own app but also made it possible for users to use it as the default digital assistant. On the other hand, Google Assistant, the current default digital assistant on many Android devices, is getting stripped of more than a handful of features to the frustration of many people. Looking at the bigger picture, while it is yet to be suggested by Google till now, Google might be preparing for an AI-powered future led by Gemini, possibly going as far as putting Gemini at the helm instead of its trusty lieutenant, Google Assistant.

Breaking the mold: How Microsoft shaped Bard’s future

With Bard, Google was playing catch-up with the top dogs of the game

For years, Google Assistant has been the jewel of Google’s AI efforts. Google leaned heavily on Google Assistant for a number of key features that were exclusive to its Pixel smartphone at launch. Comparing Google Assistant to its contenders is almost futile, with Google already ahead of everyone in the game by a wide margin. Many had thought Google Assistant’s dominance would never be challenged, but that changed with the generative AI craze.

OpenAI gave us the first look into the Generative AI era with ChatGPT, setting the world alight with its ability to hold conversations and answer natural language prompts smoothly. Shortly after, Microsoft and Google kept the ball rolling with their own integrations with Bing Chat and Bard respectively. Despite being comparable to Microsoft’s integration, Bard never drew as much attention. Apart from being too little too late to soak the limelight alone, Bard has always felt like part of a bigger project. Google had an opportunity to make Bard more than just a free-to-use AI chatbot. Fast forward to this year, Google seems to relish the prospect of an AI-led future with its Gemini rebrand, overhauling its AI endeavors and ditching the Bard moniker altogether, as well as making Gemini more capable and competitive.

Chopping down the dead wood for good

Google pulls the plug on several unused Google Assistant features for good

While Gemini is becoming more powerful almost by the day, Google Assistant is getting shrunken down rapidly as more and more of its features are being phased out. Indeed, Google is going to pull the plug on a relatively lengthy list of features that Google Assistant will no longer have. Interestingly enough, Google’s reasoning for that is “prioritizing the experiences that you love and investing in the underlying technology to make them even better”. While it sounds plausible at first, Google might be inadvertently undermining one key aspect of Google Assistant that has earned it a lot of plaudits to date.

For years, Google Assistant has been integral to a lot of the users’ workflow, thanks to how capable and intuitive it has been. If you do not know your way around Android, there was a great chance that you can navigate to your desired feature or have any of your queries handled just through a couple of interactions with Google Assistant. Even if you know the route, Google Assistant could save you precious time by shouldering the burden instead. This is one of the key aspects that has set Google Assistant apart from its competing digital assistants. It's not like Google Assistant has suddenly become a glorified Bixby overnight – Google is still light years ahead of the competition, and there is no denying that. However, unless Google is contemplating the prospect of packing new features instead of the not-so-popular ones, trimming down Google Assistant's feature list can be a big sign of massive changes to come. Looking back at Google's development as of late, perhaps Google is readying a couple of new features to debut, albeit with a slight plot twist.

Shuffling its cards: Gemini could be your new Assistant in the near future

Google might be pushing a bit too hard for that to happen, though

Being based on Generative AI, Gemini is surely a very different breed to Google Assistant with quite a lot of features under its belt. Having said that, there is a big overlap between both of them. You can ask Gemini about the fastest route to your work and it will pull up the fastest route on Google Maps for you, offering to navigate you there with Maps. Not only that, Gemini is integrated within other Google services as well, such as Gmail and Drive for instance, making the experience more cohesive and convenient. When factoring in the rest of its AI-based feature set, Gemini surely has the potential to take Google Assistant's place.

Yet despite its prowess in responding to relatively challenging requests, Gemini still struggles to nail some more basic tasks. For instance, ask Gemini to set an alarm early in the morning, and you will be met with a slightly disappointing response that Gemini cannot handle this seemingly complicated task. Strangely, this works if you ask using your voice, but not if you type it. Ask Gemini to reschedule an existing event for you and you will be just as let down. Smart home devices are out of the question as well. If Gemini is to become the next default digital assistant, that will be a showstopper that Google needs to work on. The real problem here, however, is that some of these tasks that Gemini cannot process at the moment will be left out of Google Assistant's feature set as well, to the dismay of many users.

Gemini has a bright future ahead

It’s just not ready to take Google Assistant’s place now

It must be noted that there is nothing confirmed from Google regarding Gemini taking over Google Assistant's place, though Gemini's development arc increasingly points toward that. Surely, Gemini holds a great potential for the future. However, if Google is prepping for such a transition where Gemini is king, Google should make it feel less rushed and enforced. At the moment, the divide between Gemini and Google Assistant is still too big, pushing users to trot over undiscovered territory. Gemini holds the keys for the future but is not primed to be your assistant yet.