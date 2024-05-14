Key Takeaways Gemini Nano powers Pixel 8 Pro & Galaxy S24, offers AI features in Chrome 126 update for easier content creation.

If you consider yourself an AI aficionado, then you probably already play around with tools like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Copilot. However, in an upcoming Chrome 126 update, as announced at this year's Google I/O, you'll soon be able to use the power of Gemini Nano to write short-form content for you. "Write for me" is a feature that you can sign up for in the preview program now, and it'll help you write anywhere you invoke it using on-device AI.

Gemini Nano powers the Pixel 8 Pro and the Galaxy S24 series

It also offers a direct Copilot competitor

Google didn't give many details of how it works aside from being powered by Gemini Nano, but that's the same model that runs on the Galaxy S24 series and the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Google is powering Gemini Nano with WebGPU and Wasm, as they enable hardware acceleration, parallel processing, security, and JavaScript integration. The integration of Gemini Nano in Chrome 126 marks a significant development in web-based AI capabilities. This update allows users to access advanced AI features directly within the browser, eliminating the need for complex prompt engineering or extensive fine-tuning.

What's especially interesting about this is that this integration pits Chrome and Gemini Nano directly against Microsoft's Copilot integration in Edge. While Copilot offers powerful AI-assisted coding and content creation through the cloud, Gemini Nano's on-device capabilities provide more basic versions of similar functionalities without relying on external servers. While this is great for user privacy, it's possible that Google may still be tracking these conversations for improvements and data analysis, anyway.

To be honest, though, I'm unsure how much the on-device nature really matters. Assuming Google is still analyzing data from these conversations, then the only benefit is that Google is saving money on its own servers. After all, how often are you using a web browser if you don't have an internet connection anyway? The on-device nature doesn't matter so much in that regard, and even if Google pledges not to collect data, there are many people out there who won't trust that claim.

If you want to try out Gemini Nano in Google Chrome, Google is currently offering an early preview program for users to experience these new features and provide feedback. There are a ton of more exciting advancements to come from Google I/O, we're sure, so get ready!