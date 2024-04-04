Key Takeaways Google Gemini will introduce advanced AI features to tablets, offering tailored responses.

Google Gemini may parse requests more accurately than Assistant, reducing errors.

Google Gemini may initially be slower due to cloud processing, but improvements are expected.

A few days ago, people found some interesting text while digging through the APK files for the Google app on mobile devices. This text alluded to Google's AI assistant, Gemini, coming to Android tablets. However, unlike smartphones that can download Gemini as a separate app, the text implies that Google Gemini will instead be built directly into the Google app. The text went on to explain that users will have the chance to choose between using Google Gemini or Assistant to help them with their on-device tasks, but the way it was worded implied that the company would eventually replace Assistant with Gemini.

Right now, the company is working on making Google Gemini perform the same tasks as Assistant. Right now, Assistant is kept around to perform the jobs that Google Gemini can't, but the tech giant wouldn't bother giving two different assistants the same toolset if it didn't want to eventually phase the older one out. As such, if Google does eventually make Gemini the default assistant on your Android devices, here's what we might expect.

Google Gemini will bring advanced AI features to your tablet

Google Gemini is a lot more capable than Assistant

Perhaps the most obvious change will be the difference in capabilities between Google Assistant and Gemini. If you ask Google Assistant to do something such as telling a joke, it will usually pull from a pre-determined list of responses. Or it will perform a task based on a pre-programmed set of instructions. Gemini, however, generates its answers on the fly, meaning that your queries will be more tailored to your needs and requests.

On top of that, having Google Gemini on your tablet instead of Assistant means that you also get access to all of its AI tools. Want to generate an image on the fly? Bring up Google Gemini and ask it to make a picture based on what you want. Reading a long PDF document? Ask Google Gemini to scan it and give you a general summary, or ask it questions about the document that it can answer for you. As one of the best ChatGPT alternatives out there, there's a lot that Google Gemini can do over Assistant, which is likely why the tech giant is keen to replace the latter with its newer project.

Google Gemini might parse your requests better than Assistant

No more clarifying what you meant

Source: Google

Have you tried to set a reminder to occur at a specific time using Google Assistant? Perhaps I'm just using it wrong, but when I do, I find it usually gets something wrong. If I ask it "set a reminder in three days, at 2 pm, called 'call mom'," it will usually do the last two parts just fine, but set the reminder for tomorrow. It seems there might be a limitation on how much Google Assistant can parse all in one go.

Hopefully, if Google migrates Assistant's features over to Gemini, it can better parse the commands you give it. After all, Google Gemini has to parse far larger requests in its online chatbot form, so it's not a stretch to imagine that it can handle complicated requests that would otherwise trip Assistant up.

Google Gemini might be slower to begin with

Lots of cloud processing needs to be done

However, Gemini isn't a straight upgrade to Assistant just yet. Yes, Assistant is a little basic with how it parses what you say and how it gets its information, but its simplicity allows your tablet to do the majority of the processing. That means you can get a response as fast as possible. Google Gemini, on the other hand, will still need to ping back to its home servers to generate a response. Until NPUs become a normal feature on a tablet, your device will always need to do this, which adds some delay to the response.

As Gemini gets its footing, you may notice more considerable delays during peak usage times with Gemini. However, Gemini is one of Google's pet projects right now, so there's a good chance that the tech giant will work hard at improving its response speed.

Google Gemini isn't a straight improvement over Assistant right now

As powerful as Google Gemini is, there are still some advantages to using Assistant. As such, if Google does swap out Assistant with Gemini, it may not be a one-to-one replacement and will come with its own positives and negatives. Hopefully Google can work on the negatives before it decides to take the jump and remove Assistant from people's tablets.