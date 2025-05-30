Most of us agree that Gen5 SSDs are still pointless, even years after they first arrived on the scene. The blazing-fast read/write speeds they promise are a huge jump over those of Gen4 drives, but mean very little for most of us. However, these unnecessary speeds aren't the only issue with Gen5 SSDs. Even if you can make a case for utilizing 14,000 GB/s speeds, other factors like price, operating temperatures, and compatibility are still hurdles in the widespread adoption of PCIe 5.0 SSDs.

4 The price per GB still doesn't work

They still cost twice as much as Gen4 drives

The cost per GB of NVMe SSDs compared to spinning drives and even SATA SSDs is favorable, but when you compare Gen4 with Gen5 SSDs, the premium isn't justified. You can get a 1TB Gen4 NVMe for around $60, whereas a 1TB Gen5 drive will cost at least double that, if not much more, for the latest models. For most users who simply need a fast NVMe SSD for gaming and regular PC activities, Gen5 SSDs still don't make financial sense.

The added cost gets you higher read/write speeds, but that doesn't really move the needle in terms of the boot time, game loading times, or system responsiveness. Even when you move up in capacity, 2TB drives are still around 50% pricier if you go Gen5 vs. Gen4. We still have a ways to go in terms of Gen5 affordability, so if you're building a PC right now, you can still safely buy a Gen4 drive.

