Genshin Impact v1.4 update arrives March 17 with new character, Windblume Festival event, and more

Genshin Impact is by far one of the best new open-world RPGs out there, and it’s going to get even better soon. The game is slated to receive a major update (v1.4) with a host of new content on March 17th. The upcoming release will be the game’s second-biggest update this year, and it will include a new event called the Windblume Festival, new mini-games, a dating sim, and a number of small improvements. The update will be available for all the supported platforms, including PC, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

The Windblume Festival event will offer players a series of mini-games and challenges organized by the Knights of Favonius and the Adventurers’ Guild. Players will be able to try their hand at these events alone or with friends to earn a variety of rewards, including two festival-exclusive items — the Windblume Festival Commemorative Balloon and the Windsong Lyre — and a new 4-star weapon called the Windblume Ode. Furthermore, the update will bring a new dating style story quest in which you’ll be able to spend some ‘quality time’ with Barbara, Noelle, Bennett, and Chongyun. It’s worth noting that players who have reached adventure rank 20 and completed the “Song of the Dragon and Freedom” quest will be able to take part in the festival.

Along with the new event, Genshin Impact v1.4 will also introduce a new 4-star playable character called “Thorny Benevolence” Rosaria. Rosaria will be a Cryo character who wields a polearm and can quickly maneuver herself behind her enemy to attack from the rear. Her elemental bursts will deal high Cryo DMG, followed by constant bursts of AoE Cryo DMG to nearby enemies over a period of time.

In addition to the new content, the update will bring a host of gameplay changes and optimizations. This will include a new inventory limit for Condensed Resin (increased from 3 to 5), support for manually cooking a dish even if you have already unlocked auto-cook, and the ability to reduce the world level by 1. While it is not confirmed, the banner for Genshin Impact’s 1.4 update hints at the comeback of Venti as the event’s featured 5-star banner character. This means that players have another chance to pull him and add the Anemo character to their roster. Along with the aforementioned changes, the update will include a host of other additions. You can learn more about them by following this link,