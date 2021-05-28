Genshin Impact 1.6 update brings along skins, a new character, new boss, and more ahead of Inazuma launch

Android has a bunch of great games, and one of my favorites for this year is definitely Genshin Impact. I’ve sunk a fair few hours grinding characters, weapons, and artifacts to their last stages (and written up tips and tricks for beginners and advanced players, to help you play the game better!). Irrespective of whether you are a free-to-play player or a whale, the game has a lot to offer including great visuals, a compelling storyline, and a tolerable gacha system that is generous to free-to-play players. A month after its 1.5 release, Genshin Impact is soon getting its next 1.6 update on June 9, bringing along a skin system for characters, a new character, a new boss, some events, and more!

The Chinese live stream of the showcase for the upcoming update just ended. While there’s still some time left for the English stream, we have a fair idea of what to expect in the next update.

Free Primogems

Before you proceed, here are the codes from the live stream. Redeem them quickly over here for 100 free primogems each:

WTNTBYSZJNRD

8A6ABHTH2N9Z

UTNBBGSZ3NQM

Note that these are time-limited, so they will run out in a few hours. You can also redeem these codes in-game, but it’s quicker to do so from your browser.

New Character in Genshin Impact 1.6: Kazuha

From the trailer, we can see Kazuha is a Sword Anemo character, much like the main character in its Anemo avatar. Anemo characters make for great support units as they amplify the damage that your main DPS units can dish out, with outliers like Xiao that are termed as hyper-carry for the insane damage that they produce on their own. It would be interesting to see where Kazuha can fit in the current meta, or if it will be able to carve its own space.

Kazuha’s Elemental Skill Chihayaburu will release a rushing wind current that pulls objects and opponents towards his current position before launching nearby opponents, dealing Anemo damage and lifting Kazuha into the air. When Kazuha is in mid-air from the effects of Chihayaburu, he can unleash a special Plunging Attack, “Midare Ranzan,” dealing Anemo damage and creating a miniature wind tunnel that sucks in surrounding objects and opponents. His Elemental Burst Kazuha Slash will attack the enemies with Anemo AoE damage in a single strike, and leave behind a storm field that deals Anemo AoE damage at set intervals to all opponents within. To make Kazuha even more powerful, both his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst can deal additional elemental damage if they come into contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro.

Kazuha also provides additional buffs to the team, making him a great choice for your party and team. Upon triggering a Swirl reaction, Kazuha can grant his teammates an elemental damage bonus for their corresponding element. One of his other Passive Talents can decrease sprinting stamina consumption for your own party members.

New Boss in Genshin Impact 1.6: Maguu Kenki

The new boss is called Maguu Kenki. This boss complements the new character as it would be dropping character ascension materials for Kazuha. It’s nice to see some variation in boss designs as well, with this boss sporting Inazuma-inspired aesthetics.

Maguu Kenki also makes an appearance in the Legend of the Vagabond Sword event in its Anemo and Cryo avatars. Note that this boss can be defeated easier with close-range combat, so get your Sword and Claymore characters ready!

Character Banner: Klee and Kazuha

As is tradition, the first 5-star character banner is going to feature a rerun of Klee. Rerun banners usually last around 2 or 3 weeks, after which you can expect Kazuha to land.

Klee is a great DPS unit. But if the past few new 5-star characters are any indication, there’s a good chance that Kazuha benefits from power creep and turns out to be more powerful than Eula, Hu Tao, or Ganyu. If you are a free-to-play player, assess whether you really benefit from Klee in your team or if you’d be better off with the new character.

Character Skins: Starting with Jean and Barbara

With Genshin Impact 1.6, the game is getting a skin system. If you’re new to the world of gaming, skins are a popular way to generate recurring revenue without affecting gameplay or introducing significant power creeps. Skins usually provide existing characters with a new look and new animations, while their gameplay kit remains the same.

In Genshin Impact, Jean and Barbara are getting skins first. Jean’s Sea Breeze Dandelion skin will cost 1350 Genesis Crystals (discounted from 1680 Genesis Crystals for a short period), while Barbara’s Summertime Sparkle skin will be obtainable for free through the Echoing Tales event. If you are a free-to-play player, you don’t really have to worry about skins — get it if you can, but don’t sweat it.

Inazuma Island Event

The highlight event of the next update will be putting in place the lore for the eventual introduction of the highly anticipated Inazuma region. From the teaser trailer, we can see that it would involve driving around a boat, shooting enemies, and collecting coins. The event will payout, among other things, a new 4-star catalyst “Dodoco Tales” that appears to be complementing Yanfei, the new 4-star character introduced in the previous patch. Note that the Islands are said to be time-limited.

Minigames: Ping Pong and more

Expect several more minigames to keep you occupied. Even if you are not entirely excited by any of them, they are a good way to earn free Primogems, which come in clutch if you are a free-to-play player or are farming heavily.

Miscellaneous Changes in Genshin Impact 1.6

While the stream did not go into detail on more of the smaller changes, one change mentioned is that we will be able to invite characters that players own to reside within the Serenitea Pot realm. Characters in your realm will gradually accumulate Character Companionship Experience over time, and this rate of increase will grow faster with a higher Adeptal Energy Rank.

Further, hunting down monsters from the Adventurer Handbook will now autoselect the next monster, saving you time from going back and forth. Domains will also provide a monster preview, so you can prepare a better team for an easier grind.

Inazuma Concept Art

We also get teased with some concept art for the upcoming Inazuma region.

The new Genshin Impact 1.6 update rolls out on June 9, 2021. However, Inazuma will not be a part of this update. It isn’t immediately clear if Inazuma will be a part of the next Genshin Impact 1.7 update.

