Genshin Impact now offers a 120FPS mode on iPhone 13 Pro and iPad Pro models

MiHoYo has started rolling out Genshin Impact v2.2 for Android and iOS. The update brings several new features to the popular RPG, including a new character, location, weapons, monsters, and more. While these new features are available on all platforms, the update includes one additional feature that’s exclusive to some iOS and iPadOS devices — 120FPS support.

As you can see in the attached screenshot, Genshin Impact v2.2 brings a 120 FPS mode for some devices. 9to5Mac notes that the new high refresh rate mode is available on all Apple devices featuring a 120Hz ProMotion display, including the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPad Pro models (2nd-gen and later).

That’s big news since these are the first devices that can run Genshin Impact at 120 FPS. While the game is available on Android, PlayStation, and Windows, it only offers 24 FPS, 30 FPS, and 60 FPS modes on these platforms. So, even if you have an Android phone with a 120Hz display, you can’t play the game at 120 FPS. However, that might change soon, now that MiHoYo has added the new mode for iOS and iPad OS devices. But, at the moment, MiHoYo has shared no official information about releasing the new 120 FPS mode on other platforms.

If you have one of the Apple devices mentioned above, you can download the latest update from the App Store to try the new 120 FPS mode. Note that the game defaults to the 30 FPS mode, so you’ll have to manually enable the 120 FPS mode. To do so, you can navigate to the Graphics section in the game settings, tap on the FPS dropdown and then select the new 120 FPS option.

For more information about everything new in the latest Genshin Impact update, check out our previous coverage. The update packs a lot of fresh content, so make sure you download the update right away!