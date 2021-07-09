Genshin Impact gets its biggest update yet with the new Inazuma region in v2.0 release

We’ve written about Genshin Impact at XDA before, and that’s because we really like it. I’ve personally sunk in hours while staying free-to-play, and the entire experience makes it a great Android game. While the recent v1.6 update brought along a temporary region to explore, Genshin Impact is now getting a version jump to 2.0 as Mihoyo is releasing the biggest update to the game yet. With Genshin Impact v2.0 rolling out on 21st July 2021, players will have access to the brand new Inazuma region, many new playable characters and NPCs, more gameplay elements, and of course, lots more land and water to explore.

Free Primogems from Genshin Impact 2.0 Livestream

Before we begin, here are the free primogem codes coming from this event live stream:

GBNA9J5H9Y4H

AS6BQKLY9GLD

LS6T4L9ZZ7TH

Redeem them quickly over here through your browser. You can also redeem them in-game, but browser redemption is quicker. Act quickly as these are time-limited codes and will expire soon.

Inazuma “Nation of Eternity” comes to Genshin Impact with v2.0 update

The biggest talking point with the new v2.0 update is the new Inazuma region, joining the ranks of the existing Liyue and Mondstadt regions. While Mondstadt gets Anemo (wind) and Liyue gets Geo (earth) as their respective underlying theme, Electro (lightning) is the prevalent element in Inazuma, dictating all the gameplay elements as well as the overall design of the region. Of course, you will also be able to align your main character with Electro now, opening the room to many more team compositions right off the bat.

The region is an archipelago, with six main islands in total. Studio Ghibli was a big design inspiration for the region, and you can see it all through the three-tiered region. While the other two regions largely had clear weather, Inazuma has heavier occurrences of sea breezes and thunderstorms.

Inazuma is the home to the Electro Archon Baal, and we will have storyline quests where the game lore will weave in many elements around the Archon’s goal of eternity for the nation.

Electro as an element is also getting some attention, with Mihoyo mentioning that gameplay for it will be expanded beyond the simpler Supercharge and Overload reactions that we have experienced so far. There are more puzzles, and the developers have also changed around the mechanisms that required specific elements in favor of puzzles that are element-agnostic but require different gameplay styles and mechanisms.

Like Mondstadts has Dandelions and Windwheel Asters, Liyue has Glaze Lily and Silk Flower, Inazuma has Naku Weed and Sakura Bloom as its unique plants.

New Playable Characters in Genshin Impact v2.0

There are many characters planned for the future of Genshin Impact 2.0, including the Electro Archon Baal. However, we will have to wait a bit to get access to her as a playable character. For v2.0, we get access to two new 5-star and one new 4-star character.

Ayaka

Kamisato Ayaka is the highlight 5 star of the update. She is a Cryo sword user and will be part of the first character banner.

Yoimiya

Yoimiya is the second 5-star character for the update, coming in the second banner after Ayaka. She is a Pyro archer.

Sayu

Sayu is a 4-star character who will accompany Yoimiya in her banner. She is an Anemo claymore user, the first in the game with this weapon-element combination.

New Bosses in Genshin Impact v2.0

The new region gives us Electro variations of several existing monsters. In addition, we are also getting new monsters and bosses specific to the region.

Pyro Hypostasis

The Hypostasis family of bosses grows with this Pyro addition.

Perpetual Mechanical Array

This new boss changes its shape, and its lore dictates that it has some connection with the Ruin Guards of Mondstadt and Liyue.

New Weapons in Genshin Impact v2.0

The new update brings along several Electro-themed weapons, including a 5-star Bow and Sword.

New Artifact Sets

There are two new artifact sets in the game through this region: Emblem of Severed Fate, and Shimenawa’s Reminiscence. These revolve around Energy Recharge as a stat, which ties into the Electro-theme (electro elements drain your Energy).

Other changes

Gardening function within Serenitea Pot

Players will be able to place patches of farmable soil in their homes in Serenitea Pot. They will then be able to cultivate plants on this soil, easing up the farming and grinding element of the game to some degree.

Weapon Banner Changes: Epitomized Path

As it currently stands, Weapon Banner operates similarly to the Character Banner. But since weapons have a much larger pool of choice, you sometimes end up spending a lot of money to get the weapon that you really want. This will hopefully change with Genshin Impact v2.0. Weapon Banner wishes will accumulate Fate Points, and with enough Fate Points, you will get the option to spend them towards a 5-star weapon of your choice. Please note that you would need to expressly “Chart Course” for your chosen weapon for this mechanism to kick in.

Artifact Trade-In

There is a new trade-in mechanism for 5-star artifacts, where players will be able to trade in three 5 star artifacts and get a random 5-star piece at a Crafting Bench.

Free Character: Beidou

We’ve received free characters in the past, and with v2.0, we’re getting Beidou. Players from the early days of Genshin Impact may have already landed her in one of their several character rolls, but if you still haven’t, the update will likely provide an event that gives out the character as one of the rewards.

Beidou is not the most popular character in the current meta, but it remains to be seen what her situation will be in line with the Inazuma region mechanics and Electro-based changes.

PlayStation 4 and 5 Cross-Save in Genshin Impact v2.0

Another significant change coming with Genshin Impact 2.0 is the long-awaited cross-save function across PlayStation, PC, and Mobile. As it stands right now with Genshin Impact 1.6, Android, iOS, and PC platforms can cross-save, while PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 saves can be played on the PS platforms only. With 2.0, Genshin Impact will allow cross-save across the board, letting users switch around and play on their account on any platform of their choice between Android, iOS, Windows, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Further, haptic feedback support is also coming for the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, alongside graphic optimizations.

What are your favorite bits from the new update announcement? Let us know in the comments below!