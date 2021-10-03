Genshin Impact 2.2 update brings new characters, teases OnePlus collaboration for China

Genshin Impact has had quite an eventful past few months. The biggest updates to the game dropped in the form of 2.0 and 2.1, building upon another set of exciting gameplay elements to one of the better games on Android. Genshin Impact is also celebrating its one-year anniversary, and players have been treated to fair few freebies along the way (but not without many free-to-play players criticizing the previously planned set of freebies). Anyway, it’s time for a new update, and we get v2.2 with a new character Thoma, a new location unlock in the Inazuma region, new monsters, a collaboration with Razer for global, and a teaser for an upcoming OnePlus collaboration for China.

Free Primogems from Genshin Impact 2.2 Livestream

Before we begin, here are the free primogem codes coming from this event live stream:

LBNDKG8XDTND

NB6VKHQWVANZ

BSNUJGQFUTPM

Redeem them quickly over here through your browser. You can also redeem them in-game, but browser redemption is quicker. Act quickly as these are time-limited codes and will expire soon.

New Playable Characters in Genshin Impact v2.2: Thoma

There’s only one new character in this update, but that should give people time to farm and level up the whole slew of new characters that have been releasing for the past few updates now.

Thoma is a four-star Pyro Polearm character, one that seems to be centered around a support role. He provides a strong defense and buffs, which is what you’re looking at for a support role. We’ll have to his full kit and stats to see the kind of teams he fits into, but he does look like a better-positioned unit than Xinyan.

New location in Inazuma:

Inazuma is getting its final major island to unlock in the form of Tsurumi Island, which should be completing Inazuma as a region. The highlight of this region is the dense fog in the region, as well as the new enemies that apply a corrosion effect. Tsurumi Island will also be the focus of new events, which means exploring it would be crucial to obtain event-limited rewards.

New Enemies in Genshin Impact 2.2: Rifthounds and Rifthound Whelps

Rifthounds and their Whelps are the newest enemies players will encounter when they go around exploring Tsurumi Island. These creatures focus on stealth and try to sneak an attack on the player. When an attack hits a character, all party members will be affected by the “Corrosion” status (similar to the Corrosion status in the current Spiral Abyss Floor 11), which causes all members to continually lose HP regardless of their shield status. There appear to be two element types of Rifthounds: Geo and Electro.

Event Wish Banner: Childe, followed by Hu Tao

The next character banner after the current Kokomi banner is for Childe (along with 3 other four-star characters), followed by a banner featuring Hu Tao, Thoma, and two other four-star characters.

This is the third banner for Childe, and considering it precedes Hu Tao and Thoma’s banner, there’s a good chance a lot of players skip this one and roll on Hu Tao instead. Hyper carries like Hu Tao are still the rage.

Other new game mechanics, events and changes in Genshin Impact 2.2

Aloy for all players

Aloy, the 5 star Cryo Bow user unlocked for PlayStation users in the last patch, will now be available to all players (above Adventure Rank 20) in this patch.

All you have to do is log into the game once in this patch, and she should be made available to you to build and play. Reception to Aloy has been muted so far, but we don’t say no to a freebie.

Hangout Events: Sayu and Thoma

Both Sayu and Thoma are the newest characters getting their own Hangout event.

Events: Labyrinth Warriors; Tuned to the World’s Sounds

We’re getting two events this patch. Labyrinth Warriors is a combat event centered around Childe and Xinyan, while Tuned to the World’s Sounds is a music-based event.

Serenitea Pot

The Serenitea Pot is getting a new Inazuma-themed realm layout called “Silken Courtyard” (unlocked when you reach Thunder Sakura level 40), several more Inazuma-style Furnishing Blueprints in the wild as well as through Tubby, a new furnishing type in the form of Floating Platforms which can be height adjusted, and flowers that can be earned through the time-limited “Dreams of Bloom” event.

Miscellaneous Changes

With Genshin Impact v2.2, support for the PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller has been added for the PC version.

Genshin Impact x Razer Co-Branded Products

Mihoyo has inked a new partnership with Razer to create Genshin Impact co-branded products. These include a Genshin Impact-themed Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse, a Razer Goliathus Speed mouse mat, and a Razer Iskur X gaming chair. Not only do these products come with Paimon from Genshin Impact as their theme, they also come with bonus in-game rewards. Genshin Impact designs will also be made available on Razer Customs, an online service by Razer that offers official partner designs for a range of Razer hardware. All of these are coming soon, and no concrete date or availability was presented at this time.

There’s also a custom-tuned THX Game Profile on offer via the THX Spatial Audio app. The profile is available on PC and is compatible with all gaming headsets for GEnshin Impact.

Genshin Impact x OnePlus

In the Chinese live stream, Genshin Impact also teased a collaboration with OnePlus, coming up in November 2021.

Unfortunately, there are no English transcripts, and we can only take a wild guess what this could be. Could this be a custom phone edition like the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition, or could it just be custom cases and themes? We’ll have to wait until November to find out. Keep your hopes low of this being made available globally, as the announcement was only made in the Chinese stream and not in the Global stream, indicating a China-limited release for whatever this is.

What are your favorite bits from the announcements? Let us know in the comments below!