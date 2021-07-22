Genshin Impact – Horizon Zero Dawn collab will give all players a free 5-star character

Genshin Impact is currently keeping its players engaged in the massive v2.0 update with the new Inazuma region, new bosses, new characters, new mechanics, cross-platform play and so much more. While players explore the new region, Mihoyo just dropped a surprise announcement. Genshin Impact’s developer Mihoyo is collaborating with Horizon Zero Dawn’s developer Guerrilla Games to offer Aloy, the main protagonist as an upcoming 5-star character to all Genshin Impact players on all platforms.

Aloy is coming to the world of Teyvat 🏹 Guerrilla and miHoYo are proud to announce that everyone’s favourite machine hunter will join the Genshin Impact roster for a limited time. More info soon! https://t.co/f5uLbYx8xO pic.twitter.com/f9mb5exVOX — PlayStation Europe (@PlayStationEU) July 22, 2021

Aloy is the main protagonist in Horizon Zero Dawn, a critically acclaimed game that can be played on the PlayStation 4 and 5 as well as on Windows. Genshin Impact on the other hand, is a free-to-play game available on Android, iOS, Windows, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 with cross-platform play across the platforms. Genshin Impact features in our list of Top Android Games, and is also a good benchmark to judge the gaming prowess of smartphones thanks to demanding graphics.

With this collaboration, all Genshin Impact players above Adventure Rank 20 will get Aloy as a free 5-star character, delivered directly to them for simply logging in — no events needed (which otherwise is usually the theme with free characters, even 4-star ones). However, the small catch that is present is that players on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will receive the character for free with the v2.2 patch (scheduled for October 13), while players on other platforms will receive the character for free with the v2.3 patch (scheduled for November 24).

Note that cross-platform play is active, so you just need to link your PSN account with your Mihoyo account and log in once on the PlayStation to receive the character in the first wave — you can then continue playing on other platforms. Players will get the character in the second wave only if they haven’t already received it.

Aloy is a 5-star character and a Cryo user with Bow as a weapon. Further details on her Genshin Impact gameplay have not yet been shared. However, one of Genshin Impact’s strongest DPS characters is Ganyu, another 5-star Cryo Bow character. So it would definitely be interesting to see how this character would influence the meta of the game in the future.

PlayStation users will also get the Predator Bow as an exclusive weapon!

Want to obtain Aloy’s Predator Bow? Travelers above Adventure Rank 20 will receive this for free via in-game mail. And if you’re playing on PS4 or PS5, you’ll get exclusive access to Aloy as of Update 2.1! pic.twitter.com/RY6m8oqM6F — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 22, 2021

If you’d like to dive into the game, we have a Guide for Beginners, as well as Tips for Advanced Genshin Impact players.