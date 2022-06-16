Genshin Impact is officially launching on GeForce Now on June 23

After adding Mass Effect Legendary Edition to its ever-growing portfolio of games earlier this month, Nvidia is now gearing up to bring the popular RPG Genshin Impact to GeForce Now. Today, the company announced that Genshin Impact will launch on GeForce Now on June 23, and shed light on some of the other games and changes coming to the service this week.

After a successful limited beta run, Genshin Impact will finally be available to all GeForce Now users starting June 23. The game will only be available on PC, Mac, and Chromebook at launch. RTX 3080 members will be able to stream the game in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second on the PC and Mac apps.

Members can venture through the ever-expanding world and jump into the immersive campaign across devices, streaming soon to underpowered PCs, Macs and Chromebooks on GeForce NOW. RTX 3080 members can level up their gaming for the best experience by streaming in 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on the PC and Mac apps.

While Genshin Impact rolls out to users next week, Nvidia is updating the GeForce Now PC and Mac apps to version 2.0.41 this week. The update brings in-stream copy and paste support from the clipboard while streaming from the PC and Mac apps. Furthermore, 120 FPS streaming is rolling out broadly to all 120Hz Android devices.

As always, Nvidia has also added new games to its GeForce Now library. Here are the six games coming to GeForce Now this week:

Chivalry 2 (New release on Steam)

Starship Troopers – Terran Command (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Builder Simulator (Steam)

Supraland (Free on Epic Games Store)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II (Steam)

POSTAL: Brain Damaged (Steam)

Are you looking forward to streaming Genshin Impact on GeForce Now? Let us know in the comments section below.