Genshin Impact now available on Nvidia GeForce Now with some bonus rewards thrown in

Having announced it last week, today finally sees Genshin Impact join the Nvidia GeForce Now library for all players. And with it, the best way to play the game on mobile. Naturally, you’ll need a decent data connection, but given how demanding the mobile version is, this is a definite win. Especially since you don’t need a paid subscription to play.

As an added sweetener, Genshin Impact players on GeForce Now will get some rewards thrown in to celebrate the big launch.

“Members who’ve opted into rewards will receive an email for a starter kit that can be claimed through the NVIDIA Rewards redemption portal. The kit will become available in-game once players reach level 10. The reward includes 10,000 Mora to purchase various items, five Fine Enhancement Ores to enhance weapons, three Squirrel Fish and three Northern Apple Stews for fuel, and 10 Adventurer’s Experience points to level up characters.”

If you’re on the RTX 3080 tier of GeForce Now you can enjoy Genshin Impact on PC and Mac at 4K resolution at 60 FPS. Or drop the resolution to 1440p and double up on frames to 120 FPS.

Genshin Impact isn’t the only new title joining GeForce Now this week, though. Here’s what else you can play from the cloud starting today:

Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 (Free on Epic Games Store, June 23-30)

(Free on Epic Games Store, June 23-30) Airborne Kingdom (Steam)

(Steam) Fishing: North Atlantic (Steam)

(Steam) Genshin Impact (Native Launcher)

(Native Launcher) Immortal Life (Steam)

(Steam) King Arthur: Knight’s Tale (Steam)

(Steam) SimAirport (Steam)

(Steam) Skeleton Crew (Steam)

This week’s Epic Games free title is Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 and as has been the case many times before, it’s going straight into GeForce Now. There’s a good spread of other titles but it’s clear that Genshin Impact is the big one.

Nvidia is also taking the chance this week to speak up to Mac owners, reminding them that GeForce Now is their window to all the PC games they otherwise can’t play.

“GeForce NOW RTX 3080 members can play on M1 Mac laptops at up to 1600p, or up to 4K resolution on supported external displays.”

Apple might be bringing some big names to the Mac App Store later this year, but who wants to wait?