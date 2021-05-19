Get 10TB of cloud storage for life with Degoo for $100

From protecting family photos to securing your tax records, there are many good reasons to invest in cloud backup. While the big names of storage charge silly money for every gigabyte, Degoo offers reliable storage at a price anyone can afford. Right now, you can jump on the Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan for just $99.99 via the XDA Developers Depot.

Over the past few years, the amount of storage space on devices hasn’t kept pace with the data we create. Record a few 4K videos or download a new game, and you can easily find your smartphone is nearly full.

With Degoo Premium, you can easily offload your data to its forever home. Rated at 4 stars by Tech Radar and Tom’s Guide, this platform offers more storage space than Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive combined.

You can upload files to Degoo on Android and iOS, or through any desktop web browser. The platform protects your data with 256-bit AES encryption, and you have the option to duplicate every backup for added peace of mind.

Once you have backed up your device, Degoo uses automatic file change detection to store the latest version of every file. These features come at a fraction of the price of most other cloud storage solutions.

Order today for $99.99 to get 10TB of cloud storage for life, worth $3,600.

You can also grab 1TB for only $49.99 (worth $900), pick up 2TB for $59.99 (worth $1,200), or secure 3TB for just $69.99 (worth $1,500).

Prices subject to change