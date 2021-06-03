Get 12 months of PlayStation Plus for only $45 right now ($15 off)

Ever since the launch of the PlayStation 4, Sony has required an active PlayStation Plus subscription to play most games online. The service also provides select PlayStation 4 games on a monthly basis at no extra cost, and some exclusive sales and discounts. The 12-month option normally goes for $60, but for a limited time, Sony has dropped the price to just $44.99.

This 12-month subscription can be added to an existing account, and will renew automatically with whatever payment information you’ve given to Sony, unless you cancel before the 12 months is up. The 1-month and 3-month subscriptions are still at their normal prices ($9.99 and $24.99, respectively), making this 12-month option the best offer available right now (~$3.75/mo).

PlayStation Plus: 12 Month This 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus provides access to multiplayer in most PS4/PS5 games. The code is delivered digitally. Buy at Amazon

Sony has also discounted the 12-month PlayStation Now subscription to the same $44.99 ($15 off). PlayStation Now is a game streaming service, comparable in functionality to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass/XCloud, but with a smaller library and mostly PS4/PS2-era games. You can also install select titles from PlayStation Now directly to a PS4, as long as the subscription is active.