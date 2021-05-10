Get 1TB lifetime cloud storage with digital asset management for $97

For anyone who regularly takes photos and videos, cloud storage is essential. There are many platforms to choose from nowadays, but many affordable solutions are lacking features. In contrast, Starchive has built-in digital asset management — meaning you can easily find and preview your media. Right now, you can get a 1TB lifetime subscription for just $96.99 via the XDA Developers Depot.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/jdTKZH7WVqQ

On desktop and mobile devices, we all use DAM software such as Lightroom or Photos. These apps are packed with useful organization features, from search to tagging. Starchive brings the same technology to the cloud.

As used by Bob Dylan and the New York Philharmonic, this platform uses artificial intelligence to categorize your files automatically. You can also add data manually through custom fields, which then become searchable.

Aimed at creatives, Starchive has placed no limit on uploads of file size. The built-in media player lets you preview files on any device, and you can easily share media via the mobile app.

Starchive is available to download on iOS and Android. You can also access and upload files via any desktop web browser. This deal includes 1TB of storage; if you need any more, it’s just $1 for every additional 50GB.

Order today for $96.99 to get 1TB for life, worth $1,530. Alternatively, you can get 100GB for $29.99 (worth $382) or 500GB for only $69.99 (worth $765).

Starchive 1TB Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription – $96.99



See Deal

Prices subject to change