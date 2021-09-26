Today only: Get 25% off on the all-in-one Galaxy Buds 2 bundle

Samsung is wrapping up its Discover Samsung event on Sunday with a fantastic deal. Today you can save 25% on all-in-one Galaxy Buds 2 bundle. The bundle, which includes the Galaxy Buds 2, Wireless Charing Duo, and Galaxy SmartTag, usually retails for $239.99. But today, Samsung is offering a flat $60 off on the bundle, bringing the price down to $179.99.

And if you have an old pair of wired or wireless earphones lying around, the deal gets even sweeter. On eligible trade-ins, Samsung is offering up to $40 off on your old earphones in addition to the flat 25% discount. That means you can snag these three excellent devices for just $139.99! Note that the deal is only valid for today — Sunday, Sept. 26 — and while supplies last, so make sure you act fast.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 are one of the best truly wireless earbuds under $150. They feature a low-profile design, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to drown out background noises, an optional ambient mode, and deliver superb audio quality. In terms of battery life, the earbuds claim to last up to five hours on a single charge with ANC on and up to eight hours with ANC off.

Meanwhile, the Wireless Charging Duo will come in handy to simultaneously charge your phone and accessories such as the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2. The charger supports fast charging (up to 9W), and since it’s Qi-compatible, it can charge any Qi-certified devices, including Apple’s iPhone lineup and even older Galaxy smartphones such as the Galaxy S6.

Lastly, the Galaxy SmartTag will allow you to keep tabs on your important items. You can attach it to car keys, your bag, or even your pet and can track their location in real-time on the map using the Galaxy SmartThings app. Apart from tracking, the Galaxy SmartTag can also be used as a remote to control your other smart home products.