Get 3 years of PlayStation Plus for $120 with this code bundle

From Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to Hitman 3, there have been many great single-player releases on PlayStation in recent years. However, there is nothing quite like revisiting old favorites or playing online with your friends. To enjoy the classics and unlock multiplayer on your Sony console, you will need a PlayStation Plus subscription. Right now, you can get three years in stackable codes for just $120 with coupon code PLAYSTATION2021 at the XDA Developers Depot.

While there are a few free-to-play multiplayer games on Sony consoles, the majority require PS Plus. That means both you and your friends will need to subscribe to team up in COD: Black Ops Cold War or GTA Online. However, that’s not the only benefit of PS Plus. Rated at 4.8 stars on Amazon, this service comes with several other perks.

Subscribers get at least one free PS5 game each month, and two PS4 titles. In addition, you can enjoy 20 classic games in the PS Plus Collection at any time (incl. God of War, Resident Evil 7, and more).

PS Plus also provides 100GB of cloud storage for saving files and games. This means you won’t have to worry about larger downloads. Other perks include SharePlay — where friends can watch you play or take over the controls — along with exclusive DLC packs and PlayStation Store discounts.

With this deal, you will get three 12-month subscription codes for $120 with coupon code PLAYSTATION2021. You can either stack them all for three years of gameplay or give some to your friends!

PlayStation Plus: 3-Yr Subscription Stackable Code Bundle – $179.97



