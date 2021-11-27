Get $600 off an unlocked Motorola Razr 5G in this Cyber Monday deal

Black Friday may be technically over, but for those still looking to shop, don’t worry, Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals are live, and one of the best ones we’ve spotted is this — an unlocked Motorola Razr 5G can be had for $799.99, which is $600 cheaper than normal retail price.

Motorola Razr 5G The Motorola Razr 5G is a modern foldable phone in a throwback package, and now thanks to Best Buys' Cyber Monday deal, you can get it at a relatively low price! View at Best Buy

The Razr 5G is designed for two groups: those who have fond memories of the original Motorola Razr — back when clamshell flip phones were all the rage in the early to mid-2000s — and those who find modern day smartphones too hard to pocket. With a 6.2-inch display that folds in half, the folded Razr 5G measures just 91.7mm x 72.6mm x 16mm.

One major advantage the Razr 5G has over Samsung’s similar flip foldable, the Z Flip 3, is that the Razr has a much larger “outside” screen (the one you see when the device is folded) that can show more information, such as allowing you to read an entire email on the outside screen. There’s a 48MP main camera, which when the device is folded, can serve as a selfie camera too. However, if you want to take selfies with the device unfolded, there’s also a 20MP camera on the main screen.

With its Snapdragon 765G isn’t the most powerful SoC around, it’s more than capable for most people’s usage, and it obviously supports 5G. Because this is an unlocked model, you can use it with any carrier, not just in the US, but even if you travel (or move) to another country. At $600 off, this is a great deal for a cutting-edge, yet throwback, smartphone that will catch attention on the streets.