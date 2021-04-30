Get 8 top-rated cloud computing courses plus lifetime VPN protection for $35

With each passing year, fewer native apps are created and more cloud apps are launched. With this trend set to continue, learning about cloud computing is a great career move. The 2021 Complete Virtual Private Cloud Training Bundle provides eight full-length courses on the subject, along with lifetime security from VPN Unlimited. You can get it today for just $59.99 at the XDA Developers Depot.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/ieuMOTVG9Vo

Whether you are new to development or looking to enhance your résumé, this bundle can help. It offers 28 hours of hands-on tutorials in total, covering a range of in-demand skills.

Through 309 video tutorials, you learn about the infrastructure of cloud computing and discover how to manage databases in the cloud. The training also looks at popular tools such as AWS and Virtual Private Cloud.

All the included courses have great reviews, and you learn from instructors like Maher Haddad, who holds a masters degree in computer science.

Along with the training, you get a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited. This service helps you to stay anonymous online and block hackers, thanks to military-grade AES encryption. One subscription covers five devices at the same time, and you can connect to over 500 high-speed servers around the world to unlock content.

Order today for just $59.99 to get lifetime access to the courses and lifetime VPN protection, worth $1,592 all together.

The 2021 Complete Virtual Private Cloud Training Bundle Ft. VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription for 5 Devices – $59.99



See Deal

Prices subject to change