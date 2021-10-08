Get a 100W Spigen USB Type-C charger for only $37 today

You probably already have a few single-port USB Type-C chargers around your home, but multi-connector wall adapters can be handy, especially when they can deliver more power. Spigen might be best known for its smartphone cases, but the company also produces a few chargers, including a powerful 100W wall adapter that can charge two devices at once. Now you can get the Spigen 100W charger for just $37.16, a decent savings from the usual price of $60.

This is one of many wall modern wall chargers built with Gallium Nitride (GaN) components, which allows the design to be smaller without overheating. As a result, even though this is slightly smaller than the wall chargers Apple ships with MacBooks, it’s smaller and delivers more power. The charger can reach up to 100W on a single port, so it’s perfect for just about any USB Type-C laptop, and both Type-C ports can charge at up to 45W at the same time.

Spigen 100W Charger This charger can supply 100W on a single port, or 45W on both ports. You need an Amazon Prime account to get the sale price, and you also need to click the Coupon button below the price. Buy at Amazon

This is an excellent price for a 100W USB Type-C charger, especially one with two ports. For example, you could use it to charge your phone and tablet/laptop at the fastest speeds available without bringing two wall adapters. Anker’s wall chargers are the main competition, but the dual-connector PowerPort Atom PD is more expensive than Spigen’s charger and only reaches 60W.