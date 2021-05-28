Get a 2020 iPad Pro with 128GB storage for $650, its lowest price yet

Apple just released a new iPad Pro model this month, featuring a super-fast M1 chip, 5G support, a Mini LED screen, and much more. However, the previous-gen iPad Pro is still one of the best tablets around, and Apple is looking to clear out its old stock. Now you can get the entry-level iPad Pro 2020 (2nd Generation) for just $649.99 on Amazon, a savings of $149 from the original MSRP, and $50 below the previous price. This is also the lowest recorded price for the 2020 iPad Pro, at least on Amazon.

The model on sale has an 11-inch ‘Liquid Retina’ screen, an Apple A12Z Bionic chip with a Neural Engine, a 12MP primary camera, a 10MP ultra-wide lens, a 7MP front-facing camera, a LIDAR scanner for AR apps, quad speakers, Wi-Fi 6, and 128GB of internal storage. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, but sadly no headphone jack — you’ll need a dongle for listening to music with wired headphones. This model also has no cellular support, it only connects to Wi-Fi.

This model hasn’t been priced at its original MSRP of $799.99 for a long time, and the tablet has continued to fall in price since April. Earlier this month it was around $700, but the new price of $650 is even better. Since it’s an Apple product, it will receive updates for years to come, and you can deck it out with accessories like a keyboard.