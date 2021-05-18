Get a 2020 MacBook Pro with 512GB storage for $150 off

Apple’s new M1-powered Macs are some of the best computers you can buy right now, thanks to their extraordinary battery life and excellent performance. The latest MacBook Pro refresh with an M1 processor was initially priced at $1,499 for the 512GB configuration with 8GB RAM, but now you can get that model for $1,349 on Amazon. That’s a savings of $150.

The 2020 MacBook Pro has an 8-core Apple M1, which combines the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O and other functions into a single chip for improved performance and battery life. Many macOS applications are already updated to run natively on M1 Macs, but you can also run most older software (minus apps that need direct hardware access, like virtual machines) through the included Rosetta compatibility layer. In many cases, emulated Intel software still runs faster than it would on native Intel Macs.

The specific hardware configuration on sale has a 13-inch 500-nit display, FaceTime HD webcam, Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar, a 512GB SSD for storage, and 8GB RAM. It would have been nice to see more memory available, but the ‘Apple tax’ is still alive and well, even with this 10% off discount.