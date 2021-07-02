Get a 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 for $70 off today

The Apple Watch is one of the best wearables available right now, with the caveat that it can only be paired to an iPhone. Series 6 is the newest hardware generation, with an always-on display and blood oxygen monitoring support, and the red color (‘Product RED’) dropped to $70 off back in May. Now you can get all three colors of the non-LTE Series 6 for the same price of $329.

The models on sale are the smaller 40 mm versions, with no dedicated cellular modem — you’ll need to maintain a close Bluetooth connection to receive notifications from your iPhone. However, it still has a dedicated GPS sensor, so you can go on outdoor runs without a phone and still have location/path data. Unless you have a strong desire to leave your phone at home most of the time (or lots of expendable income), there’s not much of a need for the pricier LTE-enabled Apple Watches.

Apple Watch Series 6 Best Buy has all three colors of the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 on sale. Store pickup is aslo available at select locations. Buy at Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 6 offers all the usual features you’d expect from a smartwatch, like physical activity tracking, notification mirroring from your phone, and the ability to run basic applications. The newest hardware generation adds an always-on display (hello, Android Wear from 2014!), blood oxygen monitoring, faster performance, and heart rhythm testing. It seems like the Series 7 lineup isn’t too far off based on recent rumors, but the Series 6 watches are still worth buying.