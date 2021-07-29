Get a 500GB Samsung T7 portable SSD for just $70 ($30 off)

Samsung produces many SATA and NVMe internal SSDs for PCs, but the company also has some external models for transferring files between computers (or just adding more storage to your laptop). One of them is the Samsung T7, a compact portable SSD with a USB Type-C connection. Now you can get the 500GB T7 for $69.99, a savings of $30 over the original MSRP, and $8 below the previous price.

The Samsung T7 is a portable SSD measuring 85 x 57 mm, with a depth of just 8 mm and a weight of 58 grams. It’s shock-resistant, and connects to any PC using the USB Type-C port — both Type-C and Type-A-to-C cables are included in the box. This isn’t the T7 model with a built-in fingerprint sensor, but Samsung’s software still allows you to protect files with a password, if you want.

This drive supports USB 3.2 Gen 2, with read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s. That’s significantly faster than any flash drive or external hard drive, and it makes this a great option for storing files that need to be accessed at high speeds (like games or video files for editing).