Get a Google Nest Audio or Nest Hub for just $80 today ($20 off)

Google sells a few different smart speakers at the moment. There’s the compact audio-only Nest Mini, the Nest Audio with improved sound quality, the Nest Hub with a touchscreen, and the larger Nest Hub Max. Now you can get either a Nest Audio speaker or the latest Nest Hub for $80, a savings of $20 from the usual prices, thanks to a new site-wide coupon at Staples.

The Nest Audio is Google’s best smart speaker in audio quality, and the Nest Hub is Google’s main smart display. Both devices are powered by Google Assistant, so they can stream music, play podcasts, give you the weather, make calls on Duo, and much more. The Nest Hub’s addition of a screen means you can stream content from YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, and select other services using just your voice. You can also Cast audio content from your phone to either device, and most videos can be Casted to the Nest Hub.

This discount only takes $20 off an order of $100, so you can only get a Nest Hub or a Nest Audio on sale — if you buy both, one will be full price.

We reviewed the Nest Audio when it was released last year, and we were impressed by its sound quality and smart features. The ability to pair two Nest Audio units together for improved stereo sound is definitely great, but that requires purchasing two Nest Audio speakers. The main downside is the lack of wired audio input, which was present on the older Google Home Max.

Both devices have received several software improvements since release. Google added Apple Music support to all its smart speakers in December 2020, and a new Soli motion gesture was added to the Nest Hub earlier this month that improves scrolling through photos. Google is also seemingly working on an app launcher for the Nest Hub.