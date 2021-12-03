Get a MagSafe Battery Pack for just $75 today ($24 off)

Last year’s iPhone 12 series introduced MagSafe, and Apple has carried it over to the more recent iPhone 13 lineup. The technology allows you to magnetically attach chargers (and other accessories) to the back of an iPhone, and one of the more interesting MagSafe accessories has been Apple’s own Battery Pack, which sticks to the back of an iPhone and charges it. Now the MagSafe Battery Pack is on sale for $75 at multiple stores, one of the best discounts we’ve seen for it yet.

The MagSafe Battery Pack is a 1460mAh battery (according to teardowns) that attaches to any iPhone 12 or 13 series phone. Similar to other Apple accessories, the battery’s charge level is displayed inside of iOS, so it’s easy to tell when you need to plug it in. The battery itself charges through a built-in Lightning connector, and if it’s attached to an iPhone while charging, it charges the iPhone at up to 15W. If you happen to have a power adapter that supplies over 20W, and you connect the battery to it, both the battery and iPhone are rapidly charged.

The main catch is that the MagSafe Battery Pack only works with the iPhone 12 and 13, so you can’t top up your friends’ older phones or Android devices as easily as you could with a USB-based portable battery. It’s also not too difficult to push the battery off your phone accidentally, since all that’s keeping it in place is a magnet. Still, if you’re looking for an iPhone battery that can give you just enough charge for a few hours of normal use, this is a compact option with excellent iOS integration.

If this isn’t quite the battery for you, check out our roundup of the best portable chargers and powerbanks. We’ve compiled some of the best options for both Android and iOS devices, plus anything else you might own that charges over USB.