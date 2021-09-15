Get a MagSafe charger for your new iPhone 13 at just $27 ($12 off)

Apple just announced the iPhone 13 series yesterday, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. That’s a lot of phones, but unfortunately Apple is sticking with MagSafe/Qi and Lightning charging on all of them — no USB Type-C port. Thankfully, the price on the official MagSafe charger has been reduced to $27.14, a savings of $11.86 from the usual cost. That’s also $3 less than the sale from last month.

This official MagSafe charger magnetically attaches to the back of any iPhone 12 or 13 model. It can also provide power to any Qi-compatible devices, such as AirPods and many Android phones, but charging speeds may vary. Power to the MagSafe adapter is supplied through the non-removable 1-meter USB Type-C cable.

Apple MagSafe Charger Apple's first-party MagSaf charger magnetically attaches to any iPhone 12 or 13 model. A USB wall adapter is not included. Buy at Amazon

The only catch with Apple’s own MagSafe charger is that a USB Type-C wall adapter isn’t included in the box. Most Type-C wall adapters over 20W should be able to supply the highest possible speeds, but Apple recommends it own USB Type-C power adapter for the best compatibility.