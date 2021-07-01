Get a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for up to $150 off today

The Surface Laptop Go is Microsoft’s mid-range laptop series, intended as excellent productivity machines with good performance and prices that won’t break the bank. Earlier this month, the model with a Core i5 CPU and 256GB of storage dropped to $699.99, a savings of $200 from the original price. Best Buy has now discounted several versions of the Surface Laptop Go, which are available for $101-150 below the usual prices.

The models on sale are powered by Intel Core i5-1035G1 processors, which have 4 cores, 8 threads, and a boost clock speed of 3.6GHz. You also get a 1536×1024 12.4-inch LCD screen, 8GB RAM, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, a headphone jack, and Windows Hello support (for signing in with your webcam). All models with 128GB storage are on sale for $598 ($101.50 off MSRP), while the 256GB models are $749.99 ($150 off MSRP).

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go The Surface Laptop Go models with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage are on sale at Best Buy, in all three colors. Buy at Best Buy

The sale price on the 256GB Surface Laptop Go doesn’t quite match the $700 sale from earlier this month, but that discount was only available on the Sandstone color, while Best Buy has all three colors in stock (Ice Blue, Sandstone, Platinum). You also have the option of picking up the laptops in-store, if the specific model you want is available in a nearby Best Buy location.

However, there are a few downsides to the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. First, the 8GB RAM is soldered to the motherboard, so it can’t be upgraded (the SSD can be replaced, though). The laptop also comes with Windows 10 S Mode, which only runs software installed from the Microsoft Store. Thankfully, you can turn S Mode off through the system settings at no extra cost.