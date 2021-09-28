Get a Nest Audio or second-gen Nest Hub for $80 today ($20 off)

Google sells a few different smart speakers at the moment, including the compact Nest Mini, the larger Nest Audio, the Nest Hub with a touchscreen, and the upgraded Nest Hub Max. Now you can get either a Nest Audio speaker or the latest Nest Hub for $80, a savings of $20 from the usual prices, thanks to a new site-wide coupon at Staples.

The Nest Audio is Google’s best smart speaker in audio quality, and the Nest Hub is Google’s main smart display. Both devices are powered by Google Assistant, so they can stream music, play podcasts, give you the weather, make calls on Duo, and much more. The Nest Hub’s addition of a screen lets you watch videos from YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, and services using just your voice. You can also Cast audio content from your phone to either device, and most videos can be Casted to the Nest Hub.

Google Nest Hub / Nest Audio The Nest Hub or Nest Audio are $20 off at Staples when you enter code 51688 at checkout. The code takes $20 off the whole order, so buying both devices will only get you $10 off each. Buy Nest Audio Buy Nest Hub

If you want a Nest Hub, and you don’t really care about Soli motion sensing, the original model is also on sale right now from Verizon for only $45. That’s a great deal for a Google Assistant-powered smart display, especially considering it costs less than the usual price for a new Nest Mini.