Get a Nest Audio smart speaker for $80 today ($20 off)

Google’s best standalone smart speaker is the Nest Audio. It doesn’t have a touchscreen, like the Nest Hub and other smart displays, but it offers excellent sound quality and the ability to pair two units together for stereo sound. The speaker normally goes for around $90-100, but it’s currently on sale for $79.99 at multiple retail stores.

The Nest Audio is a Google Assistant smart speaker, so it can stream music, give you the weather, play news reports, control smart home devices, set alarms, and much more — all with simple voice commands. It has a 0.7″ tweeter and a 3″ woofer, so anything from podcasts to music sounds great, and the three far-field microphones can pick up voice commands from any direction. Like all other Assistant speakers, you can “cast” content to the speaker from compatible apps on your phone or tablet, and it can be set up as a Bluetooth speaker.

The sale is currently live at both Best Buy and B&H Photo & Video. Every available color is discounted, including Chalk, Charcoal, Sage (green-ish), Sand (pink), and Sky (blue). If you already own one Nest Audio, or if you’re planning on buying two, you can pair two of them together for stereo sound. We also have a full review of the Nest Audio, if you’re on the fence.