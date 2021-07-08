Get a OnePlus 8 for just $369, or a OnePlus 9/9 Pro for $30-40 off

OnePlus had a few sales over the 4th of July holiday weekend, but the company is already starting some new discounts on its phones. The previous sale only dropped the price on the OnePlus 8 and 8T, though you could get free accessories with the purchase of a OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro. Now the company is offering new discounts on its phones, including an even lower price on the OnePlus 8.

The best sale right now is the OnePlus 8 for $369, which is $30 less than the discount we saw last weekend. The phone has a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, three rear cameras, and 30W wired charging support (via Warp Charge 30). The downside here is that only the T-Mobile version is still in stock, so if you use a different carrier, this sale isn’t for you.

OnePlus 8 The OnePlus 8 is on sale for $369 ($330 off) with code SUMMEROP8 at checkout. Only the 128GB T-Mobile variant is in stock, though. Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 9 The unlocked OnePlus 9 is $699 ($30 off) when you enter code SUMMEROP9 at checkout. Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 9 Pro Finally, the OnePlus 9 Pro is $989 ($40 off) when you enter code SUMMEROP9PRO at checkout. Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus also has minor discounts on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, which are only noteworthy if you were already looking to purchase one of the phones. The discount codes will work on any of the available configurations, and OnePlus is also including one year of the Accidental Damage Protection Plan at no extra cost. The OnePlus 9 series use the Snapdragon 888 chipset, with 8-12GB RAM and 128-256GB storage.

If you’re on the fence, check out our reviews of the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 9 camera, and OnePlus 9 Pro for additional information. OnePlus recently promised all three phones would receive 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates, starting from when the respective devices were released. The OP8 arrived in 2020, and the OP9 series was released only a few months ago.