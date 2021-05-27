Get a OnePlus 8T for just $569, case or screen protector included

The OnePlus 8T was one of the best Android phones of last year, with a massive 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 865 chipset, rapid charging, and four rear cameras. It has gone on sale several times already, more frequently since the 8T was succeeded by the OnePlus 9 series, but now you can get the more expensive 12GB RAM model for just $569. That’s $180 off the original price, and OnePlus is also throwing in a free accessory.

The model on sale has a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, an aluminum and glass build, 128GB of internal storage, and 12GB of RAM. There are technically four rear cameras, but only the 48MP main lens and 16MP ultra-wide lenses are useful — the 5MP macro is low resolution, and the 2MP monochrome sensor helps the other lenses. Check out our full review of the OnePlus 8T for our thoughts on the phone (TL;DR: it’s good).

OnePlus 8T (12GB RAM/256GB storage) The higher-tier configuration of the OnePlus 8T is down to $569.00 at OnePlus' online store. You can also pick a free accessory. Buy at OnePlus

The OnePlus 8T was originally sold in 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM models (with 128GB and 256GB storage, respectively), but only the 12GB RAM version is still available. OnePlus has both the ‘Lunar Silver’ and ‘Aquamarine Green’ colors in stock, and you can pick from one of three free accessories: the ‘Karbon’ bumper case, Sandstone bumper case, or a tempered glass screen protector. To change accessories, you have to click ‘Remove’ on the selected item, then click ‘Add’ on the one you want.