Get a Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset for $40 today

Black Friday is rapidly approaching, and many retailers have already started some of their seasonal sales. While there likely won’t be great discounts on PS5s or desktop gaming PCs (thanks, scalpers and crypto miners), we are starting to get decent sales on gaming accessories. Now you can buy a Razer wired gaming headset for $39.99 at multiple stores, a discount of $10 from the usual price, and $20 below MSRP.

This headset has 50mm audio drivers, software-based surround sound (like most gaming headsets), built-in volume and microphone mute controls, and wired connectivity. The headset uses a 3.5mm combo jack for connectivity, so it works with just about everything: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mac, and even some phones and tablets. If your PC or other device doesn’t have a combined headphone/microphone jack, you might need a USB adapter, which is not included in the box.

Razer calls the headset’s mic a “Hyperclear” microphone, with a cardioid pickup pattern that reduces some background noise. However, the microphone cannot be detached (like with some other headsets), which makes the BlackShark V2 less ideal for simple music listening.

We haven’t tried this headset ourselves, but it has received positive reviews from buyers and other outlets. Hardware Canucks still liked the Blackshark V2 X after near-daily use for six months, SoundGuys have the headset a 7.9/10 for its comfortable design and minimalist design, and Tom’s Hardware rated it 3.5/5 stars.

This isn’t the best gaming headset in the world, but it was already a good value at the original $59.99 price tag, and now it’s even cheaper.