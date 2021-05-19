Get a red Apple Watch Series 6 for $70 off today

The Apple Watch is one of the best wearables available right now, with the caveat that it can only be paired to an iPhone. Series 6 is the newest hardware generation, with an always-on display and blood oxygen monitoring support, and now you can get the red (‘Product RED’) 40mm version for just $329 on Amazon. That’s $70 off the original MSRP, though it has floated around $350-370 recently.

The model on sale is the smaller 40 mm watch, with no dedicated cellular modem — you’ll need to maintain a close Bluetooth connection to receive notifications from your iPhone. However, it still has a dedicated GPS sensor, so you can go on outdoor runs without a phone and still have location/path data. Unless you have a strong desire to leave your phone at home most of the time, there’s not much of a need for the pricier LTE-enabled Apple Watches.

The Apple Watch Series 6 ahs all the usual features you’d expect from a smartwatch, like track your physical activity, show notifications from your phone, and run simple applications. The newest hardware generation adds an always-on display (hello, Android Wear from 2014!), blood oxygen monitoring, faster performance, and heart rhythm testing. It seems like the Series 7 lineup isn’t too far off based on recent rumors, but the Series 6 watches are still worth buying.