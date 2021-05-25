Get a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for as little as $382

Samsung’s first Galaxy Chromebook wasn’t too successful, thanks to its poor battery life and high price, but the company went in a different direction with this year’s Galaxy Chromebook 2. It arrived at a lower price point with the same striking design, and now it has been discounted further on Samsung’s website. The Celeron model is now on sale for $382.49 (down from $549.99), while the Core i3 variant is discounted to $399.99 (down from $699.99).

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a mid-range laptop, with either an Intel Celeron 5205U or Core i3-10110U processor. The Celeron version has 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, while the Core i3 variant doubles that to 128GB storage and 8GB RAM. With only an $18 difference between the two, there’s not much of a reason to go for the Celeron model, especially given the additional RAM.

Other specifications include a 45.5 WHr battery, two USB Type-C ports (either can be used for charging), a microSD card reader, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and a backlit keyboard. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 also supports any USI stylus, but there isn’t one included in the box.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is available with either an Intel Celeron or Core i3 CPU, with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Core i3 model is the better buy here. Buy at Samsung

If you have one of the PCs, tablets, or phones on the trade-in list, you can potentially take hundreds of dollars off the sale price. For example, a Note9 in working condition with no cracks is worth $200, bringing the price of the Core i3 Chromebook to $240 (before taxes).