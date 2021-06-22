Get a Samsung Galaxy SmartTag for just $15 (50% off) right now

Much like Apple’s AirTags, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is a Bluetooth tracker that can be attached to objects for easy locating with a phone or tablet. The Galaxy SmartTag usually costs $30, but now you can pick one up for just $15. That’s half off the normal price, though you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to get the discount.

This tracker can be attached to anything — keys, a water bottle, or even a pet — then located later using Bluetooth. If the tag is within range of your phone or tablet when you need to find it, the tag can start beeping to help you locate it. If you lose the tag and it’s out of range, you can mark it as lost to receive a notification with location data if someone within the SmartThings Find network finds it. The internal battery can also be replaced once it dies, unlike some competing trackers.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag (1-pack) Samsung's Bluetooth tracker is half-off the normal price right now. An Amazon Prime membership is required to get the discount. Buy at Amazon

There are a few downsides to the Galaxy SmartTag, though. Samsung’s tracking network doesn’t have nearly the same coverage as Apple’s network for AirTags, so your chances of finding a tag lost outside of your normal home/work area (where you usually carry your phone) aren’t great. The Galaxy SmartTag also only works with Samsung phones and tablets, which is definitely strange, considering it’s just a Bluetooth tracker.