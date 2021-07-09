Get a super-fast 256GB microSD card for $58 today

Even though smartphones and tablets have more storage now than ever before, there are still countless uses for microSD cards. They’re still required for many types of cameras and drones, and they can be used as additional storage on everything from Android tablets to Nintendo Switch consoles. Now you can get one of the fastest-available 256GB microSD cards for $57.99 at Best Buy, a savings of $42 from the original MSRP and about $20 lower than the typical price.

This is SanDisk’s ‘Extreme Plus’ 256GB microSD card, with maximum read speeds of around 170 MB/s, and maximum write speeds of around 90 MB/s — depending on what the card reader can handle. It’s A2-rated, so it’s one of the best SD cards you can get for storing apps and games on, though it will still be slower than most types of internal flash storage.

SanDisk Extreme Plus 256GB microSD This SD card matches high capacity with fast performance, making it an excellent choice for use with high-end cameras, Android devices, or a Nintendo Switch console. Buy at Best Buy

This card is a great option for adding more storage to your Android phone or tablet (as long as it has an SD card slot), downloading more games to your Nintendo Switch, or doing anything else a high-capacity SD card might help with. It’s more expensive than many other 256GB cards, like the EVO Select 256GB card (which isn’t A1/A2-rated at all), but this SanDisk model has the advantage of offering lots of storage and faster speeds.