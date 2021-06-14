Get a Tile Mate tracking tag for just $20 right now ($5 off)

Tile was one of the first companies to start selling Bluetooth tracking tags, and even with new competition from Samsung and Apple, Tile’s products are uniquely cross-platform and simple to use. Now you can get the Tile Mate for just $19.99 on Amazon, a savings of $5 over the regular price and $10 cheaper than Apple AirTags. It has already been this cheap a few times throughout 2021, but not lower.

This is Tile’s basic tracker with a Bluetooth range of around 200 feet. It can be attached to keys, bags, and anything else you need to find occasionally. You can also press the button on Tile to locate your phone. Just like Apple AirTags and Samsung Galaxy SmartTags (but unlike Tile’s cheaper Tile Sticker tags), the internal battery can be easily replaced once it runs out. When you need to find the Tile, you can select it from the phone app and it will start ringing.

Tile Mate (2020) 1-pack This Bluetooth tracker works with both iPhone and Android devices, and it can keep going forever with its replaceable battery. Buy at Amazon

Tile tags have cross-compatibility with both iOS and Android devices, so they work with more types of phones and tablets than AirTags (iOS-only) or Galaxy SmartTags (Galaxy-only). However, Tile doesn’t have as large of a tracking network as Apple (which has led to privacy concerns), so your chances of finding a lost item aren’t as high as it would be with an AirTag.

Bluetooth trackers are a great way to keep tabs on important items, and at this sale price, the Tile Mate is an excellent option — as long as the item will stay within range of your phone.