Get a Wi-Fi Kasa Smart Plug for just $8 on Amazon

Smart plugs are some of the simplest smart home devices around, but also can be some of the most useful. They can turn almost anything powered by a wall outlet into a remotely-controllable device, including lamps, appliances, and TVs. Now you can get one of the best smart plugs around, the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini, for just $7.50 on Amazon.

This smart plug has a compact design that (usually) doesn’t block the other sockets in a wall outlet or power strip. It connects directly to any 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network, so no hub is required, and it can be controlled through the Kasa smartphone app. The Kasa app can set automatic schedules, so power can be turned on or off at specific times.

Kasa Smart Plug HS103 This compact smart plug is down to just $7.50 on Amazon right now. Click the coupon button on the product page to get the discount. Buy at Amazon

You can also connect the plug to Google Assistant, Alexa, IFTTT, and other services for easier controlling. With those connections, it’s easy to add the smart plug to home automation systems, so you can have power turned on or off based on other actions. I’ve bought several of these plugs for myself, and they have come in handy for simple automation — before I had a smart TV, I had a plug automatically turn off my TV at night if I forgot to turn it off myself.